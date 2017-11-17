THQ Nordic Acquires Biomutant Developer Experiment 101 - News

/ 171 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

THQ Nordic announced it has acquired 100 percent of the share of developer Experiment 101. The studio is currently working on the upcoming kung-fu fable RPG Biomutant.

Biomutant will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles