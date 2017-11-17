Dragon’s Crown Pro Elf Character Trailer Released - News

/ 160 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Atlus has released the first character trailer for the upcoming action RPG Dragon’s Crown Pro that introduces the Elf. View the Fighter character trailer here and the Amazon character trailer here.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the character:

A long-lived forest race who are often much older than they appear to human eyes. While slight of body, they are deadly masters of the bow and arrow, using their superior athleticism to fight nimbly and fearlessly from a distance.



Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan. No announcement yet on a release in the west.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles