Switch Was the Best-Selling Console in the US in October

posted 1 hour ago

According to NPD the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in October 2017 in the US, announced Nintendo.

The SNES Classic was the second best-selling system. When you combined the Switch, SNES Classic and 3DS, Nintendo systems accounted for two-thirds of all hardware sold in the US for the second month in a row.





Hardware sales in the US in October topped one million units in October for the first time since 2011.

In terms of physical sales Super Mario Odyssey was the best-selling game for the month, despite launching on October 27. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continued to have strong sales as they were the 10th and 11th best-selling games, respectively.

