Russian Subway Dogs Announced for PS4, PC & Vita - News

posted 4 hours ago

In the realm of quirky games, they don't get much more bizarre than this. Developer Spooky Sqiud Games has recently announced that its "fast-paced action-arcade game" Russian Subway Dogs will be coming to PS4, PC & Vita in 2018.

You can watch the trailer for the game below:

Russian Subway Dogs will be playable at PlayStation Experience in December.

