Xbox One X Sales 'Much Bigger' in North America Than in the UK - News

posted 34 minutes ago

Head of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft Aaron Greenberg revealed that sales of the Xbox One X in North America are "much bigger" than the 80,000 units it sold in the UK.

Huge thanks to everyone for their support of @Xbox One X. Great initial results not just in UK, but seeing similar results across Europe. NA #s much bigger, amazing first week! https://t.co/UOStTyLqhY — Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) November 13, 2017

The Xbox One X launched worldwide on November 7.

