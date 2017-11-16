More Than 80 Exhibitors Confirmed for PlayStation Experience 2017 - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced there will be more than 80 exhibitors at PlayStation Experience 2017 on December 9 and 10. Also revealed is the list of playable games.





Read the complete list below:

Exhibitors

11 bit studios

Ackk Studios

Activision Publishing, Inc.

Adult Swim Games

Aksys Games

AOne Games

Aquiris

Arcade Distillery

Arika CO.,LTD.

Armor Games Studios

Artifact 5

Ask an Enemy Studios

Atlus/Sega

Batterystaple Games and Fire Hose Games

Bend Studio

Bit Kid, Inc.

Blue Mammoth Games

Bungie & Activision

Capcom

Cleaversoft

Cococucumber

Crows Crows Crows

Dan & Gary Games

Dangen Entertainment

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Double Fine Productions

Drinkbox Studios

Electronic Arts

En Masse Entertainment / Bluehole, Inc.

Endnight Games

Epic Games

Finji + Infinite Fall

Firesprite

Friend & Foe AB

Grab Games

Grip Digital

Highwire Games

Hopoo Games, LLC

Household Games

Humble Bundle

iam8bit

Iggymob

Impulse Gear

Insomniac Games

ISVR

Japan Studio

Lienzo

Limited Run Games

London Studio

Mad Mimic

Media Molecule

Mommy’s Best Games

MunkyFun

Muse Games

NapNok Games

Naughty Dog

nDreams

Neowiz

Paranoid Productions

Playdius

Playism

Polyarc

Polyphony Digital

Quantic Dream

Rebellion

RocketPunch Games

Samurai Punk

San Diego Studio

Santa Monica Studio

Sirlin Games

Spooky Squid Games

Starbreeze

Studio Surgical Scalpels

Sunsoft

Supermassive Games

Survios

Team Meat

The Voxel Agents

Toadman Interactive

Tribetoy

Trion Worlds

Ubisoft Entertainment

Ultizero Games

USC Games

Versus Evil LLC

White Lotus Interactive

Wish Studios

Zoink Games

PlayStation 4 Titles:

20XX (Batterystaple Games / Fire Hose Games)

A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher (Ask An Enemy Studios)

Aegis Defenders (Humble Bundle / GUTS Department)

At Sundown (Versus Evil / Mild Beast Games)

Boundary (Studio Surgical Scalpels)

Brawlhalla (Blue Mammoth Games)

Call of Duty: WWII (Activision Publishing, Inc. / Sledgehammer Games)

Chasm (Discord Games)

Children of Morta (11 bit studios / Dead Mage)

Code: Hardcore (RocketPunch Games)

Crossing Souls (Devolver Digital / Fourattic)

Dead by Daylight (Starbreeze / Behaviour Interactive)

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package (Capcom / Capcom Vancouver)

Deadbolt (Hopoo Games, LLC)

Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris (Activision Publishing, Inc. / Bungie)

Detroit: Become Human (SIE / Quantic Dream)

DJMAX Respect (Neowiz)

Dragon’s Crown Pro (Atlus)

EarthNight (Cleaversoft)

Fantasy Strike (Sirlin Games)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Entertainment / Ubisoft Montreal)

fault milestone one (Sekai Project / Alice in Dissonance)

Fight Knight

Fighting EX Layer (Arika)

Flipping Death (Zoink Games)

Fortnite Battle Royale (Epic Games)

Frantics (SIE / NapNok Games)

Gang Beasts (Double Fine Productions / Boneloaf)

Gran Turismo Sport (SIE / Polyphony Digital)

Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios)

Guns of Icarus Alliance: PS4 Edition (Muse Games)

Hidden Agenda (SIE / Supermassive Games)

Horizon Chase Turbo (Aquiris)

Hover (Playdius)

Iconoclasts (Bifrost Entertainment)

Immortal: Unchained (Toadman Interactive)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Deep Silver)

Knights and Bikes (Double Fine Productions / Foam Sword Games)

Knowledge Is Power (SIE / Wish Studios)

Lost Soul Aside (PSX 2017 Special Version) (Ultizero Games)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

MLB The Show 17 (SIE / SIE San Diego Studio)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Moonlighter (11 bit studios / Digital Sun)

Mothergunship (Grip Digital / Terrible Posture Games)

Mulaka (Lienzo)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

No Heroes Here (Mad Mimic)

Omen of Sorrow (AOne Games)

Pig Eat Ball (Mommy’s Best Games)

Pinstripe (Armor Games Studios)

Riverbond (Cococucumber)

Russian Subway Dogs (Spooky Squid Games)

School Girl/Zombie Hunter (Aksys Games / D3 Publisher / Tamsoft)

Shadow of the Colossus (SIE / Bluepoint Games / SIE Japan Studio)

Shape of the World (Plug In Digital / Hollow Tree Games)

SkullPirates

Sonic Forces (Sega)

Sonic Mania (Sega / PagodaWest Games / Headcannon)

Strange Brigade (Rebellion Developments)

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (Capcom)

Super Daryl Deluxe (Dan & Gary Games)

Super Meat Boy Forever (Team Meat)

Tera (Bluehole)

That’s You! (SIE / Wish Studios)

The Adventure Pals (Armor Games Studios / Massive Monster)

The Cat and the Coup (Peter Brinson and Kurosh ValaNejad)

The Church in the Darkness (Paranoid Productions)

The Forest (Endnight Games)

The Gardens Between (The Voxel Agents)

The Night Journey (USC Games)

The Swords of Ditto (Devolver Digital / Onebitbeyond)

Tokyo Xanadu EX+ (Aksys Games / Falcom)

Tower 57 (11 bit studios / Pixwerk)

Trove (Trion Worlds)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (SIE / Naughty Dog)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (SIE / Naughty Dog)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (SIE / Naughty Dog)

Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[ST] (Aksys Games / Arc System Works / French-Bread)

Vane (Friend & Foe)

Walden, a game (USC Games)

War Theatre

Way of the Passive Fist (Household Games)

World End Economica (Sekai Project / Spicy Tails)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Sega / Yakuza Studio)

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (Ysbryd Games / Ackk Studios)

PlayStation VR Titles:

Anamorphine (Artifact 5)

Bow to Blood (Tribetoy)

Bravo Team (SIE / Supermasisve Games)

Dark Eclipse (Sunsoft)

Farpoint (SIE / Impulse Gear)

Golem (Highwire Games)

Gungrave (Blueside / Iggymob / RED Entertainment)

Knockout League (Grab Games)

League of War: VR Arena (MunkyFun)

Medusa and Man (ship of EYLN)

Moss (Polyarc)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Shooty Fruity (nDreams / Near Light)

Sprint Vector (Survios)

The American Dream (Samurai Punk)

The Inpatient (SIE / Supermassive Games)

The Persistence (Firesprite)

The X Animal (Internet Stars / Beijing Hulianxingmeng Technology)

Xing: The Land Beyond (White Lotus Interactive)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles