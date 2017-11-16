Couch Co-op Game Riverbond Coming to PS4 in 2018 - News

Independent developer Cococucumber announced it will release the voxel couch co-op game Riverbond on the PlayStation 4 in 2018.

The game will be playable at PlayStation Experience 2017 on December 9 and 10.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Riverbond is a fun and frantic action adventure game that lets you battle adorable enemies and unbind everything into tiny cubes whist exploring a charming voxel world.

Meet the citizens of Riverbond and embark on a heroic campaign to help stop the evil that has befallen the land. Explore the hidden depths of the world, discover new weapons or treasures and face the deadly bosses. Will you and your friends be the legendary heroes of Riverbond?

Key Features:

Play alone, or with Friends – Riverbond is fully playable as a single-player experience or with up to four players in a drop-in/out couch co-op adventure!

– Riverbond is fully playable as a single-player experience or with up to four players in a drop-in/out couch co-op adventure! Destructible Cubic World – Did we mention that you can slash, smash and generally wreak havoc to the charming voxel environments? Go nuts if you want to and experience the awesomeness of real-time physics.

– Did we mention that you can slash, smash and generally wreak havoc to the charming voxel environments? Go nuts if you want to and experience the awesomeness of real-time physics. Quests! – You’ll meet some real characters in need of assistance in Riverbond. Will you help them?

– You’ll meet some real characters in need of assistance in Riverbond. Will you help them? Weapons! Combat! Bosses! – Find a ton of melee and ranged weapons in hidden chests and swap them out to suit your play style to defeat enemies and bosses.

– Find a ton of melee and ranged weapons in hidden chests and swap them out to suit your play style to defeat enemies and bosses. Treasures and Collectibles – Who knows what you will find when you explore the depths of Riverbond – there’s only one way to find out. Cue epic adventure music!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

