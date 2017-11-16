Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Launches for Switch on December 21 - News

Publisher Stage Clear Studios announced Max: The Curse of Brotherhood is coming to the Nintendo Switch on December 21.



Here is an overview of the game:

A warm Summer day, Max comes home from school and finds his room in a mess. His little brother Felix is playing with his toys again! In anger, Max turns to his laptop and makes a search: “How to make your brother disappear.”

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood is a cinematic adventure filled with action-packed platforming and creative puzzle-solving. Armed with only a Magic Marker, Max must confront evil at every turn in a hostile and fantastical world in order to save his kid brother, Felix. Fortunately, the Magic Marker has the power to bend the elements and create magic objects that can help Max on his quest. Join Max on the greatest adventure of his life!

Key Features:

Explore a stunningly beautiful world with handcrafted levels.

Run, jump, climb and swing through Anotherworld in a tightly tuned platformer/

Shape the elements to your will with the power of the Magic Marker.

A heartwarming story of monsters, magic, and brotherly love.

