Sea of Thieves Gets Be More Pirate Trailer - News

Microsoft and Rare have released a new trailer for Sea of Thieves called Be More Pirate.



Here is an overview of the game:

A Shared-World Adventure Game that lets you be the pirate you’ve always dreamed of in a world of danger and discovery. Explore a vast ocean where every sail on the horizon means a ship filled with real players who may be friends or foes. Form a crew and voyage to treasure-filled islands, face legendary creatures and test your mettle in epic ship battles against other pirates.

True High Seas Adventure in True 4K:

Experience a rich, fantastical world filled with pirates, danger, and discovery, all in 4K! Sea of Thieves is a 4K UHD, HDR, Xbox One X Enhanced, Xbox Play Anywhere title.

The Pirate Life:

A World of Real Players – In Sea of Thieves, every sail on the horizon is a crew of real players, but what might their intensions be? Perhaps they’re seeking peaceful parley, plotting to deprive you of your hard-earned plunder or simply itching to enjoy the thrill of a good battle on the high seas. How you choose to respond may mean the difference between resounding triumph and a close-up look at the ocean floor.

– In Sea of Thieves, every sail on the horizon is a crew of real players, but what might their intensions be? Perhaps they’re seeking peaceful parley, plotting to deprive you of your hard-earned plunder or simply itching to enjoy the thrill of a good battle on the high seas. How you choose to respond may mean the difference between resounding triumph and a close-up look at the ocean floor. Recover Cursed Treasure – A fundamental part of a pirate’s day is seeking out treasure for their stash, whether it’s been painstakingly acquired by deciphering a riddle or swiped from under the noses of a rival crew. It pays to be cautious, as many chests carry a variety of curses and a seemingly innocent haul might cause a ship’s hold to flood or send its new owner staggering tipsily overboard!

– A fundamental part of a pirate’s day is seeking out treasure for their stash, whether it’s been painstakingly acquired by deciphering a riddle or swiped from under the noses of a rival crew. It pays to be cautious, as many chests carry a variety of curses and a seemingly innocent haul might cause a ship’s hold to flood or send its new owner staggering tipsily overboard! Face Monstrous Creatures – Not everything that sails the Sea of Thieves can be invited for a pint of grog in the local tavern. Wild animals and exotic creatures are waiting to be discovered, but the greater threat comes from the remains of previous pirates who haven’t learned to take death lying down. These savage skeletons will roam in hordes, take control of crusty old cannons and do whatever they can to bring your voyage to a premature end.

– Not everything that sails the Sea of Thieves can be invited for a pint of grog in the local tavern. Wild animals and exotic creatures are waiting to be discovered, but the greater threat comes from the remains of previous pirates who haven’t learned to take death lying down. These savage skeletons will roam in hordes, take control of crusty old cannons and do whatever they can to bring your voyage to a premature end. Tell Your Own Tale – Being a pirate means having the freedom to make your own decisions. Will you set sail for uncharted waters, dive in search of ancient shipwrecks or track down supplies that can repair and restock your ship? Whatever you decide, how you approach the adventures and opportunities that lie in wait is entirely up to you.

Key Features:

Shared World – Shared-World Adventure Game created by Rare Ltd. Be the pirates you want to be in a shared world filled with real players.

– Shared-World Adventure Game created by Rare Ltd. Be the pirates you want to be in a shared world filled with real players. True Cooperative Gameplay – It’s your crew VS the world.

– It’s your crew VS the world. Immersive Action and Adventure – A rich, fantastical world of unspoiled islands, monsters and mythical creatures.

– A rich, fantastical world of unspoiled islands, monsters and mythical creatures. Seek Out Treasure and Adventure – Sail together on voyages to distant shores on the hunt for riches and renown. Unravel ancient riddles, face off against hordes of monstrous creatures or plunder from other pirate crews – the choice is yours!

Sea of Thieves will launch for the Xbox One and Windows 10 in early 2018.

