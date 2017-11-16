GAME CEO: We've Now Got a Constant Supply of Switch Stock - News

UK retailer GAME is now getting a constant weekly supply of Nintendo Switch consoles at its stores, according to CEO Martyn Gibbs.

"We've got enough Switch coming in on a week-by-week basis, Nintendo needs to take some real credit operationally for how they've managed to work this through," Gibbs told MCVUK.

"We've now got a constant supply of stock coming into the business on a weekly basis, Don't get me wrong I don't have [Distribution Centre] stuffed full of 100,000 units, but we do have a good, regular supply from Nintendo."

Gibbs was asked if there would still be stock in a few times when the holiday season is in full swing and he replied by saying "The only reason that we wouldn't see [stock] is if demand picks up any further but I wouldn't see that as a bad thing."

MCVUK was curious if the release of Super Mario Odyssey would be the peak demand for the Switch this year. Gibbs didn't agree with that statement.

"I'm sure on that, it's probably going to be the number one tech-toy for peak, so I think across those two spectrums and across such a wide-ranging base of gamers who all want to play Nintendo Switch I think we're clear it's got great demand, the absolute peak of that demand I don't think we're anywhere near yet."

