Gears of War 4 Coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 1 - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Xbox Live's Major Nelson announced on Twitter Gears of War 4 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 1.

Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 per month and gives you access to a back-catalog of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles