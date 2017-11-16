Disney Shutting Down Marvel Heroes - News

Disney announced it is shutting down all Marvel Heroes games on December 31.

"We’re sad to inform our players and our entire Marvel Heroes family that Marvel Heroes Omega will be shutting down," reads a statement from the developer.

"The Marvel Heroes servers will stay on until Dec 31, 2017, and we’ll be removing real money purchases as soon as possible. Players will be able to play the game entirely for free once this sunset period commences. We will share the exact date things go completely free as soon as we can.

"We’ve had the privilege of entertaining and collaborating with our players for over four years. We’re extremely humbled by that privilege and wanted to get this message out: Thank you. Thank you to our players, our tireless employees, and everyone involved in the life of Marvel Heroes, Marvel Heroes 2015, Marvel Heroes 2016, and Marvel Heroes Omega."

