Dynasty Warriors 9 Western Release Date Revealed, Pre-order Bonus Revealed - News

posted 3 hours ago

Koei Tecmo announced Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on February 13, 2018.

Pre-orders for the game includes seven costumes. The constumes are a Beijing opera-style costume for Zhao Yun, and six traditional Chinese undergarment styles for Guan Yinping, Diaochan, Sun Shangxiang, Lu Lingqi, Wang Yi, and Wang Yuanji.







Here is an overview of the game:

Dynasty Warriors 9, is a brand-new installment in developer Omega Force’s acclaimed series of action titles. Unifying the classic, time-tested “one versus thousands” action iconic to the Warriors series with a variety of new features, characters and content in an expansive open world environment, Dynasty Warriors 9 aims to deliver the most immersive and ambitious experience to date. The game introduces exhilarating new combat mechanics with the State Combo System. This new system allows players to perform three different attack styles – Trigger Attacks, Flow Attacks and Finish Attacks – each dealing progressively more damage and aiming to create a thrilling and fluid experience unlike any previous entry in the franchise. Closely following real historical events and figures, Dynasty Warriors 9 will have players experiencing the story of the Three Kingdoms by completing key and secondary events over ten riveting chapters – beginning with the Yellow Turban Rebellion and through the ultimate unification of China.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

