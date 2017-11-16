The Surge A Walk in the Park Expansion Launches December 5 - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Deck13 Interactive announce The Surge expansion - A Walk in the Park - will launch on December 5 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The expansion will launch alongside The Surge: Complete Edition. It includes the full game and all of the DLC.

Here is an overview of the expansion:

The Surge brought players deep into the high-tech CREO industrial complex, overrun by deadly machines, rogue AI and deranged exoskeleton workers. A Walk in the Park gives players a breath of fresh air by taking them to an environment that’s more open and colorful, though no less deadly. CREO World is an amusement park built by CREO for its employees and their families. Forget your cravings for cotton candy – CREO World was not spared from the Surge. The entire park is a deadly trap, where roaming rescue teams have gone insane and robotic mascots patrol freely, patiently waiting for new visitors to offer a deadly welcome. CREO World presents a wealth of fresh challenges for players. Originally created to celebrate CREO and its mission, the park is a radically different setting from the rest of the complex, full of branching paths and secrets to discover. Survive the raging mascots and explore the park’s attractions, before taking on a fearsome boss in the devastated park. Through technical and spectacular fights, you will face this new threat, cutting and equipping 16 all-new weapons, sets of armor, and new implants to upgrade and further customize the way you want to play.

The Surge is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

