Voez Gets Switch Retail Overview Trailer - News

posted 3 hours ago

Flyhigh Works has released an overview trailer for the upcoming Japanese retail release of Voez.



Voez is available now worldwide for the Nintendo Switch. The retail version will launch on January 25 in Japan.

