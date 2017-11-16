Dynasty Warriors 9 Info Details Several Characters - News

Koei Tecmo has released new information on several characters in Dynasty Warriors 9.

Read the details below:

◆ Wei

Cai Wenji (voiced by Miku Yoshikawa)

Daughter of Cai Yong of the Later Han. A beautiful young lady, praised for her great talent and her skill in music. She is stolen away by the Xiongnu tribe during one of their raids, but is saved by the hand of Cao Cao. Quiet and retiring, within her lies great wisdom and strength.

◆ Wu

Ding Feng (voiced by Ryouhei Nakao)

An officer of Sun Wu. He fights in many battles, serving Wu over a long period of time. His frightening appearance and overly thick arms may be unsettling, but at heart he is in fact a poet that loves beautiful scenery.

◆ Shu

Wei Yan (voiced by Yasunori Masutani)

A fiery berserker. His strength, appearance, and actions strike fear into the hearts of both friend and foe alike. Following the death of his lord Liu Biao, he takes service with Liu Bei. Despite Zhuge Liang’s objections, Liu Bei accepts Wei Yan’s service.

◆ Other

Zuo Ci (voiced by Masaharu Satou)

His style name is Yuanfang. He can use sorcery to perform supernatural miracles. He laments the chaos that has enveloped the world, and hopes for the virtuous Liu Bei to bring forth a new age of peace.

Zhang Jiao (voiced by Yasuhiko Kawazu)

He spreads his teachings to the people as a practitioner of Taiping Dao. He has gained the support of the people by capitalizing on the times of turmoil. He forms the Yellow Turbans to oppose the rapidly decaying Han Imperial Court, and styles himself the “General of Heaven.” His philosophical style and singular presence give his movement a rather unique feel to it.

Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 8 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe in early 2018.

Thanks Gematsu.

