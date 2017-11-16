Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Info Details New Character, Multiplayer and More - News

Bandai Namco has released new information for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet that details new character Itsuku, online battles, sub-quests, and weapons.

Read the complete details below:

■ New Character

Itsuki (voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki)

Joining Kureha, Zeliskam, and the ArFA-sys, Itsuki is a game-original character appearing for the first time in Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet.

Itsuki is a genius player with great leadership who excels at strategies that make use of decoys and traps. In the world of “Gun Gale Online,” he is famous as one of the top players. Many people admire Itsuki for his handsome looks and high communication abilities. He is the leader of the “Alphard” squadron.

■ Online Battles

In Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, you can enjoy heated, maximum of four-versus-four online battles. Players gather in the shared lobby, and then head into battle. In the lobby, players can use emotes such as waving, noding, and so on to communicate with each other.

Batle Rule: Which Team Will Damage the Target Enemy HP’s Faster?

A grand free-for-all battle where players are divided into two teams: Alpha Team and Bravo Team. Players will have to predict not only the movements of the players on the opposing team, but also the movements of the target enemies. It’s a three-way battle where players will have to deal with a difficult, boss-class enemy, as well as attacks from the opposing team.

■ Online Coooperative Battles

Combining players and ARfa-sys, up to eight characters (four players) can play together in online cooperative battles. Since powerful enemies will appear in each mission, the use of buff-type skills such as ally stat increases and HP recovery, as well as enemy stat debuff-type skills is required. Decide upon your roles, then head into battle.

—Buff: Heals team members within range.

—Debuff: Stuns enemies.

■ Sub-Quests

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet has sub-quests, through which you can earn money, items, and so on by clearing the indicated objective.

—Clear the objective to get items! You can take on several quests at the same time.

—Enemies may drop items and weapons when you destroy them. Additionally, it seems you can get rare, “unidentified” drops appraised by taking them to “a certain character” in SBC Glocken.

■ Weapons Overview

Assault Rifle

Recommended range: short and middle distance.

Since it has no major weaknesses in power, range, and number of bullets, and it can consecutively fire shots, the Assault Rifle is an easy to use weapon for beginners. It has greater precision than the Sub Machine Gun, as well as range, but is a bit heavier.

Shotgun

Recommended range: short distance.

A gun that can fire several bullets in a single shot. Although its range is extremely short, if you can approach an enemy at short range, you can deal major damage.

Rocket Launcher

Recommended range: long distance.

Fires an explosive rocket that can deal damage across a vast range. The amount of ammo it can load is often extremely little, but its blast can deal damage to multiple enemies.

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 8 in Japan, and February 23 in North America and Europe.

Thanks Gematsu.

