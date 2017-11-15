Arms 4.0 Update Adds New Fighter Misango - News

Nintendo has released the 4.0 update for Arms. The update adds a new fighter Misango and three new arms.

View the 4.0 update trailer below:

Here is an overview:

Misango is a spiritual man devoted to his homeland and his fellow Misangans. You can find him practicing in his legendary Temple Grounds stage, a majestic place with much history. Misango is also different from other fighters because charging up with his mysterious entity grants him special effects such as protection from flinching and increased speed. Three new ARMS are also being added to the game: the Scorpio, Glusher, and Skully. Misango starts out with this set, but all characters will be able to unlock them via the Get ARMS mode.

Arms is out now on the Nintendo Switch.

