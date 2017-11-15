EA: Star Wars Battlefront II Loot Boxes 'Are Not Gambling' - News

Belgium's gambling authority is currently investigating Star Wars Battlefront II and Overwatch to determine if the loot boxes in the games are gambling.

Electronic Arts has released a statement saying that the loot boxes are not a form of gambling.

"Creating a fair and fun game experience is of critical importance to EA," reads a statement from Electronic Arts to GameSpot. "The crate mechanics of Star Wars Battlefront II are not gambling. A player’s ability to succeed in the game is not dependent on purchasing crates. Players can also earn crates through playing the game and not spending any money at all. Once obtained, players are always guaranteed to receive content that can be used in game."

Star Wars Battlefront II will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 17.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

