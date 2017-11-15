PUBG Developer Bluehole Working on New IP for PS4, Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 306 Views
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds developer Bluehole is working on a new IP for the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch that is targeting the Asian market.
Bluehole recently announced a steampunk fantasy MMORPG called Ascent: Infinite Realm.
Thanks ResetEra.
Taking on PuB, an MMO and another IP as well?. Sounds like they are going to fall short on all 3, especially the MMO, if they are working on all of them at the same time.
