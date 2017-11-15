PUBG Developer Bluehole Working on New IP for PS4, Switch - News

/ 306 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds developer Bluehole is working on a new IP for the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch that is targeting the Asian market.

Bluehole recently announced a steampunk fantasy MMORPG called Ascent: Infinite Realm.

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles