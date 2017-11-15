Fire Emblem Warriors Update 1.2 Out Now - News

Nintendo has released the 1.2 update for Fire Emblem Warriors.

Here are the complete patch notes:

A new History Mode map, Hero Challenge, has been added.

A new weapon attribute, Armor Strike, has been added, allowing you to inflict a Broken Armor state on enemies.

New costumes for Lianna and Rowan have been added, including special Broken Armor appearances.

New blessings have been added.

The Sell Weapons screen has been improved, allowing you to sell multiple weapons at once.

Various bug fixes.

Fire Emblem Warriors is out now for the Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS.

