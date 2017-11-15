Shining Resonance Refrain Details and Opening Movie Released - News

posted 2 hours ago

Sega has released details and the opening movie for Shining Resonance Refrain.

The Gem of a Fantasy RPG Resurrected on PS4

The 2014-released, well-received gem of a fantasy RPG Shining Resonance finally appears on PlayStation 4! Enjoy the game with beautiful visuals in full high-definition and 60 frames per second. There is also a new theme song, “Towairo no Aria” sung by Kirika (voiced by Saori Hayami) and Sonia (voiced by Asami Seto).

Includes All 150-Plus Pieces of Downloadable Content

All 150-plus pieces of downloadable content released for the original version are included in this title. Enjoy all the content, including each character’s extra events, additional dungeons, swimsuit and idol costumes, and more. This is the definitive edition!

■ New Mode: “Refrain Mode

A new “Refrain Mode,” in which a “what if” story not included in the original version will unfold, has been added. Enjoy the adventure of popular characters Excela Noa Aura and Jenius Aeon, who do not become party members in the main story, from the beginning of the game. Of course, night events and dates are also included.

■ “Premium Fan Box” Limited Edition

For 9,490 yen, the “Premium Fan Box” limited edition of Shining Resonance Re:frain includes the following:

A copy of Shining Resonance Re:frain for PlayStation 4

A special-make box with a new illustration

“Shining Magazine” fan book – An A4-size, 80-plus page official book compiled by AlbionWorks, which is led by character designer Tony Taka.

“Shining Resonance Re:frain Ryuusou Kishi no Hibi” drama CD – A Shining series-familiar drama CD featuring “another story” woven by the characters.

“Towairo no Aria” theme song CD – A CD featuring the new theme song produced by Elements Garden. A new duet sung by Kirika (voiced by Saori Hayami) and Sonia (voiced by Asami Seto).

Shining Resonance Refrain will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 29, 2018.

