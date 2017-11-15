Death end re;Quest Second Trailer Released - News

Compile Heart released the second trailer for Death end re;Quest.

View it below:

Death end re;Quest will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 1, 2018 for 7,776 yen at retail and digitally 6,912 yen.

