UK Retail Giant GAME Posts £10 Million Loss - News

/ 189 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

UK video game retailer GAME has posted a £10 million loss for the year ending July 2017. Despite the news, GAME's share price has remained pretty steady.

Meanwhile, Multiplay and BELONG - GAME's eSports areas - have been faring quite well, and have seen sales grow by over 100% to £13.2 million.

GAME CEO Martyn Gibbs is quoted saying:

“Though our markets remained volatile last year, we made solid strategic progress as we continued to focus on those elements within our control; delivering on each of the four pillars of our strategy and creating a new cost base for our UK retail business”

In light of BELONG's success, GAME intends to expand it to more stores. BELONG essentially introduces competitive gaming arenas to GAME stores, which also double up as areas for gamers to try out upcoming games.

More Articles