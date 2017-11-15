Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Launches for PC November 17 - News

Konami announced the free-to-play smartphone game - Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links - will launch on Windows PC via Steam on November 17.





Here is an overview of the game:

Based on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links brought the popular game to life on mobile devices, and will now deliver the experience on PC. Duelists can kindle the spirit of Yami Yugi, Seto Kaiba and other beloved characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise in competitive card battle action. In the PC version of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, players will be able to retain their progress from the mobile version of the game and Duel against other mobile and PC players.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links launched in January 2017 for iOS and Android.

