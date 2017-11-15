PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Global Lifetime Sales – September 2017 Update - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in September 2017 shows how the Nintendo Switch is slowly gaining marketshare on the Xbox One and is nearly keeping up with monthly sales of the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 64 million mark, the Xbox One passed the 31 million mark, and the Nintendo Switch passed the seven million mark. The PS4 has sold 64.90 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 31.18 million units, and the Switch 7.02 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 63 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 30 percent, and the Switch seven percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 64,898,205

Xbox One Total Sales: 31,176,640

Switch Total Sales: 7,017,665

During the month of September 2017, the PS4 outsold the Switch by 463,695 units for the month and the Xbox One by 942,149 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 478,454 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The PlayStation 4 is down 23,302 units and the Xbox One is down 196,743 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 50 percent. The Switch accounted for 16 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 34 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 1,391,603

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 449,454

Switch Monthly Sales: 927,908

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers.

Nintendo announced it had shipped 7.63 million Switch consoles on September 30. When you subtract our figures from the shipped figures it would put 610,000 units on store shelves and in transit heading into the holiday season.

Sony announced it had shipped 67.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles on September 30. When you subtract our figures from the shipped figures it would put 2.6 million units on store shelves and in transit heading into the holiday season.

