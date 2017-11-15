EA's Unannounced Action Game Has Never Before Seen Gameplay Elements - News

Electronic Arts CFO Blake Jorgensen has teased its unannounced action adventure saying that it will have never before seen gameplay elements.

"We have a team in Montreal that is building a brand new action franchise, probably for our Fiscal [Year] 2021 that also looks fantastic and very exciting. A new game, with a lot of new interesting gameplay that I don't think anyone's ever seen before.





"For us, trying to move the business to more live services, grow our subscription part of the business, is trying to build a much more steady business. I'm very comfortable with a steady growth rate, and with digital that continues to become a bigger part of our business and continues to expand the profitability of the business."

Jorgensen added that EA has not been focused on the action genre and that needs to change.

"Action is clearly the place we're missing the most, and the reason we're building Anthem and the new title that Jade Raymond's team at Motive is building in Montreal," he said. "That's the largest sector in gaming. It's one we haven't spent a lot of time in because we were so focused on sports and first-person shooters. We feel like there's a huge opportunity there."

