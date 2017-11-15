Call of Duty: WWII Global Dedicated Servers Now Live on All Platforms - News

/ 139 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Call of Duty: WWII has suffered from server issues, among other problems since it launched and developer Sledgehammer Games decided to take the dedicated servers offline to fix the issues.

The dedicated servers are now back online, according to Sledgehammer in a Tweet. The developer has asked players who still suffer from issues to be specific as possible with replies.

STATUS UPDATE: Global Dedicated Servers are currently live on all platforms. If you experience any issues, please be as specific as possible in your replies by including connection type wired/wifi, NAT type and region. Also, please include @ATVIassist. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 15, 2017

Call of Duty: WWII launched worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles