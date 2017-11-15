DOOM VFR PSVR Bundle Launches December 1 for $399 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 190 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a Doom VFR PlayStation VR bundle. It will launch on December 1 for $399.99 USD / $499.99 CAD.
The bundle includes the following:
- PSVR headset
- PS Camera
- Two PS Move controller
- PSVR demo disc
- Copy of Doom VFR
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Bethesda have really gone out of their way to bring Doom and Skyrim to both the Playstation VR and Nintendo Switch when neither was expected of them. Hopefully they are rewarded by profitable sales.
1 Comments