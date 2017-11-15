DOOM VFR PSVR Bundle Launches December 1 for $399 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a Doom VFR PlayStation VR bundle. It will launch on December 1 for $399.99 USD / $499.99 CAD.

The bundle includes the following:

PSVR headset

PS Camera

Two PS Move controller

PSVR demo disc

Copy of Doom VFR

