Xbox One X Sells 1,344 Units First Week in Japan - News

/ 451 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Xbox One X launched last week in Japan and the more powerful Xbox One console sold 1,344 units in its first week, according to Media Create for the week ending November 12.

Need for Speed: Payback was the best-selling new release as it debuted in fourth place with sales of 20,964 units. Sonic Forces debuted in 10th place with sales of 5,938 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 79,958 units. The PS4 sold 26,058 units, the 3DS sold 19,369 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 3,210 units. The Xbox One and Xbox One X sold 1,465 units combined, the PS3 sold 41 units and the Wii U sold 36 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 73,315 (652,284) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 67,044 (235,368) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 23,130 (1,318,138) [PS4] Need for Speed: Payback (EA, 11/10/17) – 20,964 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 14,027 (802,472) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft, 10/27/17) – 11,051 (82,742) [PS4] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 10/26/17) – 10,253 (103,800) [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 9,650 (41,826) [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 11/02/17) – 6,659 (68,475) [PS4] Sonic Forces (Sega, 11/09/17) – 5,938 (New) [PS4] Occultic;Nine (5pb., 11/09/17) – 5,846 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,498 (634,850) [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 5,439 (182,440) [NSW] Sonic Forces (Sega, 11/09/17) – 4,686 (New) [PSV] Occultic;Nine (5pb., 11/09/17) – 4,595 (New) [PS4] DJMAX Respect (Limited Edition Included) (Arc System Works, 11/09/17) – 4,376 (New) [PS4] Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session (Bundle Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 10/26/17) – 4,002 (39,925) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 3,862 (115,691) [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 10/26/17) – 3,533 (74,180) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,085 (267,322)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles