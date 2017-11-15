Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer DLC Comrades Out Now - News

The Final Fantasy XV multiplayer DLC Comrades is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is included in the $24.99 Season Pass or purchased separately for $19.99.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview:

Taking place after the events of Chapter 13 in the main game, Comrades puts fans in the shoes of the remaining survivors of the Kingsglaive as they fight to restore the Light to the world during Noctis’s absence. In Comrades, players can create and customize their own avatar and partake in epic quests in a world engulfed by darkness. As members of the Kingsglaive, players will equip royal sigils that grant special powers from the rulers of old, strategize with one another and create a balanced team in battles against formidable foes and beasts. In addition to multiplayer quests, players can experience the story unfold in a thorough single-player campaign. By using the base of operations in Lestallum, the player can undertake a variety of exciting quests and encounter familiar faces.

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for Windows PC in early 2018.

