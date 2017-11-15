Shoot 'Em Up Iro Hero Coming to Switch in Q1 2018 - News

Artax Games announced it is releasing the shoot e'm up game - Iro Hero - on the Nintendo Switch. The Switch version will launch as the same time as the Windows PC version in Q1 2018.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here’s an overview of the game, via Artax Games:

Year 2306. A century after the Nyagu taught mankind how to obtain electricity from their inner energy, enterprises started to exploit humans in farms to produce energy. What had formerly been a gift became a curse, reducing people to the condition of power supplies. Only when his mother dies in one of these farms Iro realizes he has got the power to change the order of things.

Key Features:

Color polarity system, similar to other classic shoot’em ups such as Ikaruga.

A twist to puzzles, with interactive elements within the levels such as color zones and reflectant surfaces.

Compelling story to be unveiled through nine different worlds.

10 types of enemies, with more than one hundred different behaviors.

3 final bosses to defeat, in the vein of classic arcades.

Special skills to unlock and use strategically.

