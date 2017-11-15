Beat 'Em Up Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive Coming to Switch - News

posted 1 hour ago

5pb. announced it is releasing the side-scrolling beat ’em up Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive on the Nintendo Switch worldwide on December 7.

The Switch version of the game will include all of the DLC released for other platforms.





Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds is available now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

