Super Bomberman R Gets Free Update - News

/ 167 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Rejoice, fellow bomb enthusiasts, Konami has released a free update for the Switch exclusive Super Bomberman R. The update includes the Esports-ready Grand Prix mode, which allows for 3 v 3 matches that fall into two different types:

"Crystal" Match – two teams compete to earn points by collecting crystals. Watch out for bombs! If you’re blown away you lose half of your crystals. The team with the most points at the end of the round wins.

“Basic Bomber” Match -- two teams compete against each other using standard Bomberman rules. Each team begins with a set number of lives. To win, take out your opponents to earn the most points before the time runs out.

On top of this the update includes nine new characters:

Goemon Bomber

Dracula Bomber

Princess Tomato Bomber

Bubble Head Bomber

Option Bomber

Shiori Fujisaki Bomber

Jehuty Bomber

Anubis Bomber

Reiko Bomber

Finally, a new world - world 7 - has been added, along with maps and accessories.

More Articles