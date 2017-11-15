Shoot 'Em Up RXN: Raijin Launches for Switch in December - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Kayac has announced a new vertically scrolling shoot ’em up RXN: Raijin. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide in December.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here’s an overview of the game:

A Wide-Screen Vertically Scrolling Shooting Game

RXN: Raijin is a vertically scrolling shoot ’em up with a 16:9 resolution that makes full use of Switch’s wide screen. It will offer a new shooting game experience where players will dodge the attacks coming in from all directions of the wide screen, and attack enemies.

RXN-Original Special Move: “Awakening”

“Awakening” is an RXN-original special move that attacks the entire screen and slows the flow of time for everything other than the player character for a fixed period of time. Since the single use of an Awakening consumes one-third of the HP bar, its skillful use is the key to clearing the game.

Three Playable Characters and Various Characters that Enliven the Story

Players can choose from their favorite of three playable characters each with different attack methods. The characters that appear in Story Mode, who are fully voiced by wonderful actors, will enliven the game.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles