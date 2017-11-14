Far Cry 5 Video Shows Off How Montana Was Recreated - News

Ubisoft has released a new video for Far Cry 5 that showcases how the developer was able to recreate Montana.

"Far Cry is as much about capturing natural beauty as it is about explosive mayhem, and with Far Cry 5, the bar for re-creating the wilderness is especially high," reads the blog post from Ubisoft. "Unlike the fictional Kyrat or Rook Islands, Montana’s forests, farmlands, and highways will feel familiar to a lot of players – and that means the developers needed to accurately capture every detail, from the wildlife to the logos on roadside shops to the bark on trees, to make Hope County feel like a convincing place."

"We needed to change the way we prepared ourselves," said Isaac Papismado, graphic assistant on Far Cry 5. "In the past, we used the internet, we used a lot of secondary sources, books, things like that. Whereas now, we really want to go onsite with a team with cameras, and get as much as we can."

Associate Producer Philippe Fournier added, "When Richard, our lead on biomes, came back and scanned a birch, and there was actually a heart shape with initials and names, and we’re like ‘this is awesome!' This is the level of detail you can find in some of the assets. We can tweak it and make it story-based, but getting that sort of detail is definitely a first for us."

Far Cry 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 27.

