Stardew Valley Update Multiplayer Update Has Content That Will Affect Single Player - News

posted 4 hours ago

A multiplayer update is in the works for Stardew Valley and the creator has revealed the update will include more content that will affect the single player mode.

I'm working on some new Stardew Valley content, to be released with the upcoming free multiplayer update. This will affect single-player, too! I'll share more when the release gets closer. Though I'll keep some things secret (more fun) pic.twitter.com/rgWCt8IIRi — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) November 14, 2017

More information will be revealed closer to the release date of the update.

