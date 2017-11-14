Check Out 6 Minutes of Sky Gameplay - News

/ 190 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

IGN has released a six minute gameplay video of the next game from Journey creator Thatgamecompany - Sky.

View it below:

Sky is coming to iOS and Apple TV.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles