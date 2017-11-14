Okami HD Official Trailer Released, Pre-orders Now Open - News

Capcom has released the official trailer for Okami HD, as well as opening up pre-orders on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

View it below:

Okami HD will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on December 12 in North America and Europe. In Japan, the Windows PC version will launch on December 13, and on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 21.

