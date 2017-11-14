Persona 4 Arena and More Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

Microsoft has added four to the long list of Xbox 360 games that are playable on the Xbox One through Backward Compatibility.

Persona 4 Arena, Cars: Mater-National, Jewel Quest and Tecmo Bowl Throwback are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/w5dzb7Dsek — Larry Hryb #XboxOneX (@majornelson) November 14, 2017

The four games are Persona 4 Arena, Disney Cars: Mater-National, Jewel Quest, and Tecmo Bowl Throwback.

