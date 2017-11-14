Rainbow Six Siege Free to Play This Weekend on PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Rainbow Six Siege will be free to play this weekend on the PlayStation 4 for PlayStation Plus members, Xbox One for Xbox Live Gold members, and Windows PC.

The game will be free to play starting Thursday, November 16 at 9am Pt / 12pm ET / 5pm UK and ends on Sunday, November 19 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm UK.

The Standard and Gold editions of Rainbow Six Siege will be 60 percent off until Monday, November 20 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK. The Complete Edition is 50 percent off.

