Call of Duty: WWII PC Patch Bans Cheaters, Among Other Fixes

Sledgehammer has released a new patch for the Windows PC version of Call of Duty: WWII.
"Cheaters and hackers create a plethora of issues in-game and ruin the overall experience for everyone," reads a message from the developer on Steam. "We are committed to banning those who exploit the game to gain advantage over other players. However, you all are integral to our process, and we appreciate your help. Please utilize the in-game reporting feature for suspected cheating."
Read the complete patch notes below:
GENERAL UPDATES:
- Fixed an issue where the FOV was being reset to 65 every time the user starts Multiplayer
- Resolved an issue where FPS is locked to 60 fps when using HDR on 60hz monitors in Windowed (No Border) mode
- Fixed a hitching issue when using 144hz monitor in Windowed (Not Border) with Vsync & Freesync enabled
- Ranked Play support added for the upcoming Ranked Season in December
- Support added for Discord
COD:WWII MULTIPLAYER UPDATES:
- Connectivity improvements and optimizations
- Leaderboard stability improvements and bug fixes
- General UI improvements
- Various issues with when the party leader disbands the party
- Fixed various issues with parties following the party leader to the HQ
- Fixed a rare issue where players are being booted from public lobbies
- Fixed a host migration issue when the party leader exits the game via exit to desktop
- Fixed issue with kill feed improperly displaying a user has changed their name
- Addressed animation issue with Laughing Emote
- Addressed glare issues with various Weapon Kits while SSR is set to High
- Resolved issue with After Action Report not appearing after Gridiron and Capture the Flag matches
- Addressed uncommon issue where HUD would only display for a single player in Hardcore DOM
- Espionage Basic Training - Reduced painted time from 10 seconds to 6. Made it so only bullet damage paints you
- Addressed issue with Mastery challenges were number of challenges was displaying incorrectly making Challenges impossible to complete
- Fixed tank inversion and sensitivity setting for War tank controls
COD:WWII MULTIPLAYER WEAPON UPDATES:
BUFFs
- Walther Toggle Action Shotgun - damage increased at extremely close range
- Bren LMG - increased damage per shot
- LMG Bipod - Sped up ADS time when in bipod stance
NERFs
- BAR Rifle - decreased fire rate and widened hip fire spread
- STG44 Rifle - widened hip fire spread
- FG42 Rifle - increased recoil and widened hip fire spread
- Machine Pistol - decreased damage ranges
SNIPER CLASS
- Fixed a bug with all Sniper Rifles zooming to exact center when aiming down the sights.
COD:WWII NAZI ZOMBIES UPDATES:
- Fixed a crash with host migration while in a public zombies match
- Addressed lighting/glare issues with Tesla gun in Zombies when SSR is enabled.
- Fixed Klaus pathing
UPCOMING FEATURES/FIXES:
- After players prestige once, "WELCOME TO THE HQ" quest pops pack up.
- After finishing a game, classes with Heroic weapons get reset
