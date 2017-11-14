Nioh: Complete Edition PC Patch Improves Performance - News

The Windows PC version of Nioh: Complete Edition has received a patch that improves performance.

Read the full patch notes below:

Fixed an issue in which changing the “Matching Area” in online settings to “Unlimited” would still result in being limited to your own area.

Fixed an issue in which an error would occur while saving data if there was no C drive.

Improved performance when the “Shadows” option is set to “High Quality” in the graphics settings.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

