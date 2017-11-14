Nintendo in Talks with Minions Studio to Make Mario Movie - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 555 Views
Illumination Entertainment, best known for the Minions and Despicable Me movies, and Universal Pictures are currently in talks with Nintendo to make an animated movie based on the Super Mario Bros. franchise, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The only Super Mario Brothers movie was the 1993 live action film starring Bob Hoskins.
It's so weird to be hearing about Nintendo now loosening up it's "no movie tie-ins" restriction. The bad "Mario" movie was before my time, so after awhile I just assumed we'd never get anything Nintendo related for movies.
Oh, God no, please no. Not Illumination, please. Nothin from that studio indicates they can pull off a Mario movie. Every movie they've done is either mediocre and lazy or just bad lazy.
Sadly, it will sell. Possibly better than Minions and Despicable Me solely based on the "Super Mario" title. And because it'll sell, we'll see more movies by Illumination with the title, and possibly even other animated Nintendo movies through them.
I agree that there are better studios out there, but from a monetary standpoint, this does make sense.
Nah, Despicable Me was a good movie. Then of course, Despicable Me 2, well, not so much... never mind the stuff that came after. But if anything, it shows they can do a decent effort before getting lazy with sequels (or maybe because this is Mario they'll just be able to afford being lazy right from the start).
