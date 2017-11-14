Nintendo in Talks with Minions Studio to Make Mario Movie - News

/ 555 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Illumination Entertainment, best known for the Minions and Despicable Me movies, and Universal Pictures are currently in talks with Nintendo to make an animated movie based on the Super Mario Bros. franchise, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The only Super Mario Brothers movie was the 1993 live action film starring Bob Hoskins.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles