Xbox One X Launch Sales in the UK Accounted for 66% of Total Xbox One Sales - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

It was revealed yesterday the Xbox One X sold 80,000 units in its first week in the UK.

MCVUK is now reporting that the Xbox One X accounted for 66 percent of the total Xbox One consoles sold during the week. That would put Xbox One S sales at 40,000 units and 120,000 units combined.

The Xbox One X was the 10th best console launch in the UK of all time, while the PlayStation 4 Pro ranks at 20th. The Xbox One saw its fourth biggest week to date.

