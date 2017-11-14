Rime Dev Discusses Performance Issues on Switch - News

Tequila Works and Grey Box held a Reddit AMA and discussed the performance of the Nintendo Switch version of Rime.

"RiME runs at 30 FPS in 720p throughout most of the game while docked," said the developer. "This is a considerable improvement from where the game was at earlier this year when we announced the first delay.

"While we have done an excellent job at bringing the standard frame rate up, the one problem we were unable to address completely were loading hitches. RiME uses a technique called streaming which allows us to have portions of the level loaded and unloaded in order to save on memory utilization.

"With RiME being very open in many locations, it’s incredibly difficult to get these level segments small enough to not cause a hiccup in performance. We were faced with the choice of adding loading screens throughout the stages, rebuilding the game completely to be more closed in (undermining the product vision in the process), or living with these small hiccups to preserve what the game was intended to be. We chose the latter.

"It’s worth noting that these hiccups do occur on the other platforms as well, though slightly less pronounced."

Rime launches today, November 14 in North America and November 17 in Europe.

