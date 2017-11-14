Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Trailer Teases More Mysteries - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

Nintendo has released a trailer for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon that teases more mysteries in the game.

View it below:

Read the details on the mysteries below:

n Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon, the Legendary Pokemon Necrozma takes on the overwhelmingly powerful form of Dusk Mane Necrozma or of Dawn Wings Necrozma by capturing the Legendary Pokemon Solgaleo or Lunala. More of the mysterious Pokemon Necrozma will soon be uncovered, as a new image of Necrozma enveloped in bright light has been revealed. What kind of secret does Necrozma hold? All will become clear throughout players’ adventures across Alola! In Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon, players will be able to teach their Pokemon moves in exchange for Battle Points (BP)—moves that they would not be able to learn by leveling up or through any Technical Machine (TM). Players can earn BP by winning battles in the Alola region’s battle facilities, such as the Battle Royal Dome and the Battle Tree, or by using Mantine Surf from various beaches. Players can teach moves to the Pokemon that travel with them on their journey or even to the Legendary Pokemon that they catch passing through the Ultra Wormhole.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon will launch worldwide for the Nintendo 3DS on November 17.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles