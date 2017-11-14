The Game Awards 2017 Nominees Announced - News

The nominees for The Game Awards 2017 have been announced.

Game of the Year:

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Game Direction:

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)

Best Narrative:

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

NieR: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)

Best Art Direction:

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Best Score / Music:

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

NieR: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Audio Design:

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Performance:

Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon: Zero Dawn

Brian Bloom as BJ Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Laura Bailey as Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Games for Impact Award:

Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs, ARTE)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Please Knock on my Door (Levall Games)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Ongoing Game:

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Warframe (Digital Extremes)

Best Mobile Game:

Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh / Sylvain Tegroeg)

Monument Valley 2 (Ustwo Games)

Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules)

Super Mario Run (Nintendo)

Best Handheld Game:

Ever Oasis (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam / Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom / Nintendo)

Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

Best VR Game:

Farpoint (Impulse Gear / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Lone Echo / Echo Arena (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Superhot VR (Superhot Team)

Best Action Game:

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activison)

Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)

Best Action/Adventure Game:

Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best RPG:

Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix Business Division 2 / Square Enix)

NieR: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft San Francisco / Ubisot)

Best Fighting Game:

ARMS (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)

Nidhogg 2 (Messhof Games)

Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Family Game:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)

Sonic Mania (PagodaWest Games + Headcannon / Sega)

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game:

Halo Wars 2 (Creative Assembly + 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)

Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly / Sega)

Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)

Best Sports / Racing Game:

Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

FIFA 18 (EA Vancouver / EA)

Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

NBA 2K18 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions / Konami)

Project Cars 2 (Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Best Multiplayer Game:

Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)

Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Most Anticipated Game:

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption II (Rockstar Games)

Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Independent Game:

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Pyre (Supergiant Games)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Student Game:

Falling Sky (Jonathan Nielssen, Nikolay Savov, Mohsen Shah; National Film and Television School)

From Light (Alejandro Grossman, Steven Li, Sherveen Uduwana; University of Southern California)

Hollowed (Erin Marek, Jerrick Flores, Charley Choucard; University of Central Florida – Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy)

Impulsuon (Hugo Verger, Rémi Bertrand, Maxime Lupinski; IIM – Institut de l’Internet et du Multimédia)

Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen; Swinburne University of Technology)

Meaning (Hariz Yet; DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore)

Trending Gamer:

Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)

Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)

Guy Beahm (Dr. Disrespect)

Mike Grzesiek (Shroud)

Steve Spohn (AbleGamers)

Best eSports Game:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

Best eSpots Player:

Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch)

Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (Team Liquid, Dota 2)

Lee sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)

Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (FaZE Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best eSports Team:

Cloud 9

FaZE Clan

Lunatic-Hai

SK Telecom 1

Team Liquid

Best Debut Indie Game:

Cuphead (Studio MDHR)

Golf Story (Sidebar Games)

Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)

Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)

Best Chinese Game:

Gumballs (QcPlay Limited)

Icey (FantaBlade Network)

Jx3 HD (Kingsoft Corporation)

King of Glory (Timi Studio Group)

Monument Valley 2 (Ustwo)

The Game Awards 2017 will broadcast live on December 7 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, PlayStation Network, Steam, Xbox Live, Twitter, and more.

