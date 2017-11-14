Sleep Tight Announced for Switch, PC - News

Independent developer We Are Fuzzy has announced a base building twin stick shooter Sleep Tighter for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. It will release in Q1 2018.

Sleep Tight will be the debut project fromWe Are Fuzzy, a veteran team of AAA game developers and big-budget film VFX artists. The team is led by Maxx Burman, whose credits include Far Cry, League of Legends, Westworld, and Titanfall. Disney character artists, including Dylan Ekren, who worked on Wreck It Ralph and Zootopia, and Ubisoft designer Oscar Mar, whose resume cites the Far Cry and Rainbow Six franchises. Sleep Tight draws from shared childhood experiences to deliver a fast-paced twin-stick shooter that marries adrenaline-pumping action with a charming world wrapped in blankets of nostalgia. Build pillow forts during the day to prepare for hordes of monsters who emerge after dark. Fight back against their relentless onslaught with dart Gatling guns, water balloon launchers, remote controlled gun turrets, and other toys. Throughout these frenetic nocturnal battles, players will collect stars from fallen enemies to upgrade their skills, buy power-ups, and unlock new weapons.

