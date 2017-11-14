Creeping Terror Coming to Switch - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Mebius announced it is porting Creeping Terror on the Nintendo Switch as Creeping Terror Re in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

The game features new costumes, as well as an easier difficulty option.

Creeping Terror launched last month for the Nintendo 3DS and Windows PC in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles